Visitation for Lester W. Fischer, 90, of Galena, Mo., was Oct. 23, 2020 in Crane, Mo. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 24, 2020 in Ponce Pentecostal Church, Ponce, Mo., with Gayle Cobb officiating. Burial will be in Schupbach Cemetery, Chestnut Ridge, Mo.
He died Oct. 19, 2020.
He was born Dec. 8, 1929 in Benton County, Mo., the son of Theodore and Leota (Kelb) Fischer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan Fischer; and a sister, Bonnie Boring.
He is survived by his wife, Geri Fischer of Galena, Mo.; son, Jim (Sammie) Thompson of Galena, Mo.; and daughters, Judy (Mike) Snider of Clever, Mo., Rebecca (Mike) Matney of Galena, Mo., and Gina (Steve) Hutsell of Galena, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
