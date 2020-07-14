No services are planned at this time for Migdalia Rivera, 58, of Branson, Mo.
She died on July 7, 2020.
She was born July 21, 1961, in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Alfonso Rivera and Carmen Rivera Garcia, who have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Ileana Ramierz; four sons: Jose (Angelica Estronza) Ramierz, Geovanie E. Ramierz, Luis Ricardo Ramierz, and Alexander Ramierz.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
