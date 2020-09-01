A celebration of life for Cheryl Marie Hutt Cross will be held Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. at Faith & Wisdom Church in Branson.
She died Aug. 27, 2020.
She was born Feb. 3, 1956 to John and Helene Hutt in Des Moines, Iowa.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother David; and two sons, Michael and Ian.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Allen Cross; her oldest daughter Shannah Marie (Justin) Shry; and their four daughters, her youngest daughter Danielle Renee Cross and her sister Lisa Hutt Downing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
