A Celebration of Life will be held at 11a.m., June 24, 2020 at the Clay Cooper Theater, 3216. W. 76 Country Blvd. Branson, Mo., for Daletta Sue Bowden Marsalis, 66, of Branson.
She died on June 20, 2020.
She was born Aug., 22, 1953.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Marsalis and her two sons: Kalin Bowden and Scottie Bowden.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.