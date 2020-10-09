Services were Oct. 6 for Larry Startin, of Powersite, Mo. Cremation will follow with interment at Edwards Cemetery, Kirbyville, Mo., at a later date.
He died Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born Feb. 2, 1969, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Jim and Wanda Brown Startin.
He is survived by his wife Shannon, his son Tyler, his parents Pat and Wanda Brown Barnett, and Col. Jim and Karin Startin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, Mo.
