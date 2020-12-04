Visitation for Norma Lee Hightower, 73, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held Dec. 5, 2020, 9 to 11 a.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel in Kimberling City, Mo.
She died Dec. 1, 2020.
She was born July 28, 1947 in Galena, Mo., the daughter of Burden and Delores (Ralston) Harris.
She was preceded in death by her father, Burden Harris; her mother Delores Henderson and husband, Floyd; and two brothers, Jerry Harris and J.D. Harris.
She is survived by two sons, Berry Davis of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Kevin (Cathryn) Chambers of Harrison, Ark.; daughter, Jerri (Tom) Siebe of Marshall, Ark.; two brothers, Ron (Tina) Harris of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Benny (Karen) Harris of Marionville, Mo.; and sister, Doris (Gene) Stedman of Galena, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
