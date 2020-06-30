Services were held for Jessie Jane (Hires) Case, 89, of Taneyville, on June 30 at the Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial was at Helphrey Cemetery, Taneyville, Mo.
She died on June, 26, 2020.
She was born July 30, 1930., to A.D. and Glessie (Hampton) Hires.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Exie Case, of the home; and one daughter, Deborah and son-in-law Roy, of Taneyville, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
