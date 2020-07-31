A Celebration of Life is planned in the future for Adrienne Pinkerton Tucker.
She died July 28, 2020.
She was on born Sept. 10, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; first born Creagh; and daughter, Leanne.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori and Judy, son-in-law Chip, daughter-in-law Evelyn.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.