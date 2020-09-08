Service for Terri L. Stevens, 57, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held Sept. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Rich Futrell officiating.
She died Sept. 2, 2020.
She was born on May 1, 1963 in Silver Springs, Md. the daughter of Kenneth and Patricia (Tompas) Ditillo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Annette Greenleaf.
Survivors include sister, Deborah Ditillo and Joe Kozlowski of North Port, Fla.; and brother-in-law, Scott Greenleaf of Spring Hill, Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
