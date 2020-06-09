Visitation for Joann Mary Johnson, 72, of Hollister, Mo., will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. June 12, 2020 at the Hamners’ Variety Theater in Branson. Joann will be interred with her son, J.R. at a later date.
She died on June 3, 2020.
Joann was born on Oct. 20, 1947.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Johnson and son-in-law Jim Brooks-Johnson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
