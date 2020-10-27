A memorial service for Marlene Zetta Walters, 85, of Branson, Mo., will be held by Zoom to be scheduled at a later time.
She died Oct. 22, 2020.
She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Dos Palos, Calif., the daughter of Fred and Eva (Blevins) Boyer.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvin Walters; and her son, Larry Walters.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Mitchell) Milligan of Branson, Mo.; sister, Barbara (Dino) Johnson of Redding, Calif.; and brother, Glynn (Ingrid) Boyer of Redding, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
