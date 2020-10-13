Sandra Kay Love-Rolewicz, 74, of Hollister, Mo., Will be interred in Greenville Cemetery in Greenville, Miss. The family will hold a celebration of her life from 2-4 p.m. at her home, 235 Wilshire Drive in Hollister, Mo., Oct. 18, 2020.
She died Oct. 11, 2020.
She was born March 5, 1946 in Indianola, Miss., the daughter of Alvin & Hazel (Waldrop) Crose.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Rolewicz; parents; son, Paul Love, Jr.; and brother Alvin Crose, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Phillip (Rebecca) Rolewicz of Everton, Mo., and Ronda (Alvin) Roberts of Washburn, Mo., and her sister-in-law, Barbara Crose of Greenville, Miss.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
