Memorial services for Flo Ann Mayo, 65, of Hollister, Mo. was Dec. 10, 2020 at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
She died Dec. 7, 2020.
She was born Oct. 6, 1955 to Eldon and Florene (McDowell) Sanders in Amarillo, Texas.
She is survived by close friend Mark Erb; her son Cody (Kerri) Mayo of Mississippi; two daughters Brandi Mayo of Texas, and Melissa Rodriguez-Vargas of Mexico; and her brother Lonnie Sanders of Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
