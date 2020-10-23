A memorial mass will be at a later time at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson, Mo., for Daniel John Drzewiecki, 68. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery next to his wife in Reeds Spring, Mo.He died Oct. 18, 2020.
He was born Nov. 20, 1951, in Detroit, Mich., the son of John and Charlotte (Zalenski) Drzewiecki.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kathy Drzewiecki.
He is survived by his four sisters, Christina Ray of Virginia, Halina (Nick) Beal of Missouri, Victoria (Rick) Avis of Washington, and Paula Forester of New York.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
