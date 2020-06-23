Services for Larry Dean Cornelison were June 20, 2020 in Nolan Cemetery, Galena, Mo.
He died on June 18, 2020.
He was born on Aug., 22, 1953 in Harrison, Ark., to Lanno and Evelyn Cornelison.
He was preceded in death by his father Lanno Cornelison.
He is survived by his wife Toni of 48 years; son Daniel (Alisa) Cornelison and his and their children Rylan and Reese of Kirbyville, Mo., Matthew (Jenaya) Cornelison, Aurora, Mo., Isaac (Annette) Cornelison of Marionville, Mo., and Paul (Michelle) Cornelison, Verona, Mo.; his mother Evelyn Cornelison of Reeds Springs, Mo.; and his sister Joann (Charles) Smith of Galena, Mo.
Services were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
