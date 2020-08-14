SILAS RAY JONES
A Celebration of Life Service for Silas Ray Jones, 88, of Ridgedale, Mo., will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson with Pastor Bruce Haynes officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Hollister, Mo.
He died Aug. 9, 2020 in Hollister, Mo.
Silas was born March 17, 1932 in Ridgedale, Mo., the son of Frank and Ida Bly Jones.
He is survived by his four children: Connie Kellett (Troy) of Ridgedale, Mo., Danny Jones (Sandra) of Ridgedale, Mo., Dale Robinette (Dallas) of Ridgedale, Mo., and Mike Jones (Julie) of Spokane, Mo.; and one brother; Leroy Jones (Kathy) of Lead Hill, Ark.,
Silas was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wanda Jones; four brothers, Edward, Levi, Delbert and Paul Jones; and five sisters, Lucille, Velma, Gertie, Lois, and Novella.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.