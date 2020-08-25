Funeral service for Alice Quearry Novak, 89, of Forsyth, Mo. will be held Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Branson. Pastor Joel Krueger will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died Aug. 20, 2020.
She was born May 30, 1931 in Iola, Kan., the daughter of Marshall and Irene (Salazara) Chavez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Jim Quearry and Joe Novak; daughter Diana Quearry; and brother Albert Chavez.
She is survived by five children, Debbie Rogers, Nancy (Gene) Call, Janet (Lynn) Robinson, Jeanine Beasley, Joanna (Denny) Schafer; seven step-children, Rick Brendt, Scott Novak, Marilyn Tomasek, Bunny Celenza, Karen Falzon, Debbie Conoyer, and Joe E. Novak.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
