Graveside service for Dolly Mae West, 81, of Branson, Mo. will be held at 1p.m. Oct. 10, 2020, at Yocum Pond Cemetery in Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died Oct. 3, 2020.
She was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Caddo, Okla., the daughter of Arthur and Francis (Stone) Childers.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wayland “Bud” and Joseph Childers; and sister, Joyce Hancock.
She is survived by daughter, Renee (Terry) Bittner of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Darla Acosta of Clovis, Calif.; son, Jim (Jeni) Ward of Burbank, Wash.; son, Bryan (Karen) Ward of Roswell, N.M.; sister, Wanda Brown of Mariposa, Calif.; and brothers, Royce Childers and Anthony Childers.
Services and burial are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
