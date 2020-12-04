Visitation for Sandra Marie Wallmann, 60, of Forsyth, Mo., will be at the Whelchel Grace Funeral home Dec. 5, from noon to 1p.m. with the funeral service to follow.
She died Dec. 1, 2020.
She was born Nov. 12, 1960 at Bellflower, Calif., the daughter of William and Precious Wallmann.
She is survived by her children; Mike DeBaca of Springfield, Mo., and Ashley Wallmann of Yorba Linda, Calif.; parents, William and Precious Wallmann; and sisters, Gail Besser of Wheatland, Mo., Billie Richard of Cerritos, Calif., and Tammy Borges of Forsyth, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.