A Memorial Visitation for Carol Anne Gustin, 68, of Blue Eye, Mo., will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson on Sept. 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
She died on Sept. 5, 2020.
She was born on June 1, 1952 in Lima, New York., The daughter of Warren and Betty Abelein.
Survivors are her husband, Stephen Gustin of the home, and a daughter, Caris.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Greenlawn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.