Services for Christie Nicole Brooks will be held at Riverview Bible Baptist Church in Forsyth, Mo., on July 13, at 11a.m. with the viewing at 10 a.m. Her husband, Pastor Jim, will be officiating the service.
She died July 8, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1979, and was adopted shortly thereafter by Larry and Peggy (Throgmorton) Teal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Peggy Teal; her grandparents, Madge and Leroy Teal, and Jimmie and Ruby Throgmorton; and her aunt, Pam Throgmorton.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Brooks; her daughter, Becca; her step-mom, Patricia Teal; her step-sister, Staci Cassidy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
