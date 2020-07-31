A private celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Pamela Sue Mitchell, 71, of Branson, Mo.
She died July 24, 2020.
She was born Feb. 24, 1949, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Edward and Marian (Lee) Williams. She was preceded in death by her father and a nephew, Jonathon Williams.
She is survived by her mother, Marian Williams of Springfield, Mo.; two daughters, Melanie Ackerman of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Amanda (Daren) Whitman of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
