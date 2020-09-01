Memorial services for Neil Mabry, 77, of Branson will be held Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Disciples of Christ Church, 213 S. Commercial St. Branson. The Rev. Allen Minor will officiate. Private burial will be held at a later date.
He died Aug. 28, 2020.
Neil was born March 20, 1943 at Bellville, Ill., to Leman and Blanche (Curry) Mabry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter Claudett Griffith.
He is survived by his wife Mary Mabry of the home; three sons Lane (Patty) Griffith of Taneyville, Joseph Griffith of Lisbon, Ohio, Neil (Mandy) Mabry Jr. (Mandy) of Nixa; three daughters Renie King of Galesburg, Ill., Peggy Griffith (Philip Witham) of Branson, Lisa Garcia (Frank Bermea) of Senora, Calif.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
