No services are currently planned for James Thomas Stevinson Sr, of Branson, Mo.
He died Oct. 20, 2020.
He was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Centralia, Mo., the son of Irvin and Rosa (Williams) Stevinson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy (Eikel) Stevinson; daughter, Belinda Frosch; and brother, Carl Stevinson.
He is survived by his son, James (Paige) Stevinson Jr. of Bella Vista, Ark.; and two daughters, Karen (Joe McCallister) Gipson of Nixa, Mo., and Cindy (Howard) Jeffries of Mexico, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
