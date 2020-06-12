Graveside services for Zell Lutrick Coleman, 88, of Branson, Mo.,will be in Lake Providence, La.
Zell died June 7, 2020.
She was born March 26, 1932 in Enterprise, La., the daughter of John Marshall Lutrick and Lethea (Sandifer) Lutrick.
She was preceded in death by her parent;, husband Jack Coleman, Jr.; brothers Russell Lutrick, Fred Lutrick and Marshall Ray Lutrick; sisters Katie May Lutrick, Ludy L. Alexander and Trudy L. Young.
She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth (Barbara) Coleman of Branson, Mo. and Jackie Coleman of Monroe, La.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
