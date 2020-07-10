Visitation for Homer Glen Grose, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be July 13, 2020 10-11a.m. at First Baptist Church Kimberling City, Mo., with service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Hardy officiating. Burial will be July 14, 2020 ,12:00 p.m. in Leadwood Protestant Cemetery, Leadwood, Mo.
He died July 8, 2020.
He was born May 14, 1930 in Leadwood, Mo., the son of Hubert and Eunice (Bennett) Grose.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife and mother of their three children, Joy Darlene (Stoltz) Grose.
Survivors include his wife RuthEllen Grose of Reeds Spring, Mo.; three children Daniel (Carla) W. Grose of Hurst, Texas., Sherry L. Wolff of St. Louis, Mo., and J. Todd (Laura) Grose of Aurora, Mo.; two step-sons, Daniel E. (Tammy) Conway of House Springs, Mo., and Rod L. (Debra) Conway of Imperial, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
