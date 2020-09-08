Funeral services for Donald Gene Copeland, 81, will be Sept. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church, 399 State Highway T, Branson, Mo. Pastor Stan Miller will officiate. Burial following at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the church.
He died Aug. 30, 2020. He was born June 27, 1939 in Wilson, Okla. He was the son of Andrew J. Copeland and Lottie I. (Smith) Copeland.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bobby Copeland, Jackie Copeland, and Richard Tipton.
He is survived by his wife Naomi Copeland of Branson; children, Kevin (Sandy) Copeland of Carthage, Mo., Phillip (Christy) Copeland of Branson and Lynette (David) Lermy of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
