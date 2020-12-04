A celebration of life was held Nov. 21, 2020 in Springfield, Mo., for Robert “Shorty” Earl Steven Youngblood, 29, of Hollister, Mo.
He died Nov. 14, 2020.
He was born Dec. 27, 1990, in Kirksville, Mo., the son of Jeffery and Sheryl (Stephens) Youngblood.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers: Sherry Jo Youngblood and Kathy Stephens.
He is survived by his wife, Kala Youngblood; son, Jeffrey Youngblood; parents, Steve and Sheryl Youngblood of Ozark, Mo.; two sisters, Rebekah Youngblood of Florida, and Rachel (Montey) McCain of Columbia, Mo.; grandparents, Hobert and Kay Youngblood of Aurora, Mo., and Bob Stephens of Arkansas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
