Visitation will be at 1 p.m Oct. 26, 2020 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo., for Loretta F. Lumley, age 81 of Forsyth, Mo. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor David Koenig officiating. Burial will be in the Kissee Mills Cemetery, Kissee Mills, Mo.
She died Oct. 20, 2020 in Willard, Mo.
She was born April 30, 1939 in Fresno, Calif. to Earl and Clara (Derrick) Williams.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oral Lumley; one son, Timothy Lumley; two brothers, Rex and Robin Williams.
She is survived by two sons, Greg (Linda) Lumley of Ava, Mo., and Randy (Debbie) Lumley of Kissee Mills, Mo.; one daughter, Brenda (Dwayne) Campbelle of Willard, Mo.; two brothers, Steve (Cheryl) Williams of Brookline, Mo. and Patrick (Frances) Williams of Roseville, Calif. and one sister, Sharon (Greg) Cevuttig of Reno, Nev.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.