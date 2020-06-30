A Celebration of Life for Leslie Paul Nelson, Sr., 76, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 3 p.m. July 1, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service.
He was born on April 2, 1944. He died June 27, 2020.
He is survived by his four children: Leslie P. Nelson, Jr, Wendy Kellet, Roy Nelson and Tina Harvey.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
