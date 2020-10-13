A celebration of life is being planned for a later time for Dillan James Weiss, 30, of Taneyville, Mo.
He died Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born Feb. 25, 1990, in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., the son of Russell Weiss and Sandra Althouse.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Althouse of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; brother, Dustin Weiss of Branson West, Mo.; and sister, Melyssa Paisley of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
