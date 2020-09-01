A memorial service for Michael Theodore Loewe, 76, with full military honors will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield in the spring.
He died Aug. 26, 2020.
He was born in St. Louis, Mo., July 10, 1944, to Charles M. Loewe and Marie Meschede Loewe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and by son Christopher Brockfeld Loewe.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Franklin Loewe, son JC Loewe, daughter Kimberly (Richard) Loewe Burgess.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.