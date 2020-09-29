Mason Service and Funeral services, for Harvey “Corky” Logan Chiles III, of Branson West, Mo., will be held Oct. 1, 2020, 10 a.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Jerry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery Springfield, Mo.
He died Sept. 26, 2020 at the age of 77.
He was born Nov. 24, 1942 in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Harvey and Marseille (Dodd) Chiles.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Van Camp Chiles.
He is survived by his wife, Darlys (Fay) Chiles of Branson West, Mo.; five sons, Harvey Logan Chiles IV of Las Vegas, Nev., Kevin (Dawn) Chiles of Memphis, Tenn., Devin (Erika) Chiles a of Hernando, Miss., and Jay (Kim) Steed and of Branson West, Mo.; two daughters, Beth (Jeff) Movan of Mississippi, and Christie Thomas of Kimberling City, Mo.; and two sisters, Connie Freudenberg of Memphis, Tenn., and Camille (Mark) Vlasak of Collierville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
