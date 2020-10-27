Services for Garry John Zuckerman, 59, of Branson. Mo., will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 1, 2020, at Choices Concert Hall in Branson, Mo.
He died Oct. 22nd, 2020.
He was born Aug. 19, 1961 in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Lee Zuckerman and Sharrie Silverman and David Silverman.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother Sharrie and Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Zuckerman and daughter, Story Zuckerman; father, David Silverman; sisters, Gina Zuckerman and Marla Kindelspire; and brothers, Greg Zuckerman and Jeff Silverman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.