No formal services are currently planned for Billy Wayne Bristow, 71, of Pelsor, Ark.
He died on June 15, 2020.
He was born on May 2, 1949, in Corvallis, Ore., the son of Bill and Gladys (Peoples) Bristow.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his three sons: J.R. Bristow, Joey Bristow, and Chance Bristow, all of Madras, Ore.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
