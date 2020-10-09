A family memorial service will be announced at a later date for Paul C. “Pete” Densmore, 97, of Branson, Mo.
He died Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born Oct. 14, 1922, at home on the Densmore Family Centennial Farm in Reese, Mich. to John Edward and Thelma Alberta Densmore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Betty Jean (Reynolds) Densmore.
He is survived by two sons, Jerry Paul Densmore and Mark Alan (Dalinda) Reynolds Densmore.
His is also survived and predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Mo.
