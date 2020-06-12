A service for Karen Ilene Eichinger, 67, of Berryville, Ark., will be June 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo. with Brother Leonard Hodges and Pastor Josh Shields officiating.
Burial will follow at Blue Eye Cemetery, Blue Eye, Mo.
She died June 8, 2020.
She was born Aug. 12, 1952 in Monroe, La., daughter of Henry and Shirley (Wilkerson) Dielin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her late husband, Brett Eichinger.
Survivors include: Fiance’ Fred Hawkins of Berryville, Ark.; three daughters, Michelle (Jeremy) Sanders of Berryville, Ark., Christy (King) McKnight of Oak Grove, Ark., and Mandi (Adam) Arnold of Oak Grove, Ark., and step-son, Brett Eichinger Jr., of Blue Springs, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
