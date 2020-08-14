DONALD R. TINKER
Private memorial services for Donald R. Tinker, 83, of Branson, will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
He died Aug. 11, 2020 at his home.
Don was born Jan. 30, 1937 at Walnut Shade, Mo. He was the son of Tom and Georgia (Melton) Tinker. He graduated from Branson High School.
Don is survived by his wife Linda Tinker of the home; two sons Tom Tinker (Rita) of Branson and Michael Tinker (Jennifer) of Keihi, Hawaii; and two siblings, Jim Tinker of Sparta, Mo., and Sharon Skinner of Ozark, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.