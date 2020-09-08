A memorial service for Florence Jean Cross, 76, of Branson, Mo., will be at 2 p.m., Sept. 12, 2020, at the Marionville IOOF Cemetery in Marionville, Mo., with Pastor Jeff Wilcox officiating.
She died June 18, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1943, in Lawrence County, Mo., the daughter of William and Vesta (Frazier) Cross.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Suzanne Cavener; and brother, John Cross.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Weldy of Aurora, Mo.; and brother, David (Nina) Cross of Aurora, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
