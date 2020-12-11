Private graveside services were held for Joseph Marion Collins, 88, in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, with Pastor Daniel Meinsen officiating,
He died Dec. 4, 2020. He was born Dec. 20, 1931 in Houston, Texas, to Joe Collins and Lillian (Vick) Collins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sherry, brother William Collins and sister Barbara Weaver.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherrie Collins of Taneyville and Terrie Collins of Taneyville, along with son Delbert Sellman of Taneyville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.