Visitation for Dr. John Kenneth Kimberlin, 85, of Hollister, Mo., will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 12, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Branson with Pastor Tom Willcox officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1935 in Kansas City, Mo., the son of George Kenneth and Viola Anne Guthel Kimberlin.
He is survived by his wife, Alicia Kimberlin of the home in Hollister; and three children, Andrew Kimberlin, Sherri McKee and Alan Kimberlin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.