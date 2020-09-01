A celebration of Joan Adessa Brown, 95, will be held at a later date.
She died Aug. 23, 2020.
She was born April 17, 1925 in Minneapolis, Kan., to Richard Chappell and Clara (Roberts) Chappell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Brown; and brother Richard Brown.
She is survived by her four sons, Sheldon Chandler, of Kansas City, Mo., Michael Chandler of Miramar, Fla., Brenton Chandler of Kirbyville and Warren Brown of Nashville, Tenn.; and one sister, Rosie of Seattle, Wash.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors in Branson.
