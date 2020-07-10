A celebration of life will be held for Donald “Don” Ray Rodenbaugh, 74, of Flemington, Mo., at 1 p.m. July 11, 2020, at Humansville Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Kelley Cossins officiating.
He died on July 4, 2020.
`He was born April 10, 1946, in Eureka, Kan., the son of Fred and LuCretia (Seimears) Rodenbaugh.
He was preceded in death by his mother, LuCretia Mae Rodenbaugh; a grandson, Matthew Rodenbaugh; and two brothers-in-law, Walt Stubbs and Greg Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Melonie Rodenbaugh of the home; his father, Fred Rodenbaugh of Oak Grove, Mo.; his children, Donald F. Rodenbaugh of Pleasant Hope, Mo., Dan (Marie) Rodenbaugh of Humansville, Mo., Melissa Engle of Blue Springs, Mo., Angela (Kevin) Ball of Clinton, Mo., and Melanie Tiedeman, and Priscilla Dance of Pittsburg, Mo.; and his stepchildren, Stephanie Neal of Riverton, Kan., Justin (Kristen) Underhill of Baxter Springs, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.