A celebration of life for Richard Wayne Harding, 75, was held June 29, 2020 with full military honors.
He died June 25, 2020.
He was born Feb. 7, 1945 in Branson, Mo., to James Raymond Harding and Gracie (Dodson) Harding. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Harry Harding.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Harding of Branson; son, Jimmy (Chalet) Harding of Branson; daughter, Glowaina (Kelly) VanDolah of Camdenton, Mo.; brother Russell (Peg) Harding of Forsyth; and sister, Ruth (Leroy) Hoover of Highlandville, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
