A celebration of life service for Robert Robson, 60, of Hollister, will be held Oct. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a reception at the Clubhouse of Riverpoint Estates, 184 Riverpoint Rd. in Hollister, Mo.
He died on Sept. 24, 2020.
He was born Dec. 10, 1959 in Oakland, Calif., to Jack and Joy (Kelly) Robson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Fitzpatrick-Robson of Hollister; his daughter, Jennifer Leigh Marston; two sisters, Bonnie Pericolosi (life-partner Jennifer) of San Mato, Calif., and Melissa Robson of San Mato, Calif.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
