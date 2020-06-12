No service is planned at this time for Marvin Osgood, 75, of Lampe, Mo.
He died June 7, 2020.
He was born Oct. 2, 1944 in Carroll, Iowa, son of Wayne and Rosella (McCaulley) Osgood.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Paul Hesse.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Osgood of Lampe, Mo.; sister, Bonita (Merle) Mikkelson of Mason City, Iowa; two brother-in-laws, Dale (Linda) Crooks and family of Mason City, Iowa, and Dennis (Darcia) Crooks and family of Mason City, Iowa.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
