Inurnment of Wayne Lee Fawver, 79, of Hollister, will take place at the Cedarville Cemetery in Cedarville, Illinois, at a time to be determined.
He died Oct.17, 2020.
He was born Aug.30, 1941, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of Orville and Elaine (Moring) Fawver.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Marvel Fawver; son, Matthew (Terry) Fawver of New York; daughter, Kathleen (Chris) Fawver of California; and brother, Gary (Susan) Fawver of Oregon.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
