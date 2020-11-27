A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Myra Ophelia Ward, 66.
She died Nov. 19, 2020 at Brighton Ridge in Eureka Springs, Ark.
She was born June 9, 1954 in Sheffield, Ala., to Samuel Lester Erwin and Sylvia Willard (Palmer) Erwin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Willard Erwin.
She is survived by her husband Dave Ward of Hollister; daughters, Lisa (Ron) Gross of Fredericksburg, Va., Angela Gilbert of Branson; step-daughter, Caryn Pace of Jamestown, N.Y.; brother, Phil (Linda) Erwin of Kimberling City, Mo.; and sister, Yvonne (Richard) Thurman of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.