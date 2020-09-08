Graveside services for Juanita “Cook” Hunsucker, 92, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be Sept. 9 at 1p.m. at Brown Cemetery.
She died Sept. 4, 2020.
She was born Nov. 2, 1927 in Taney County, Mo., the daughter of George S. and Willie “Taylor” Cook.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Olen (Chick); four sisters, Ruby Hobbs, Opal Sullenger, Pearl Burgess and Colleen Wyatt; and two brothers, Jack and Cleo Cook.
She is survived by her daughter Rhonda (Roger) Twitty of Kissee Mills, and son Steve Hunsucker of the home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.