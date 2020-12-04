Visitation for Judy Miether was held Dec. 4, 2020.
She died Nov. 26, 2020.
She was born Jan. 18, 1943.
She was preceded in death by her husband Evan Miether.
She is survived by her brother, David Wafford; son, Michael Miether, son-in-law, Jerry Odom; and her daughter, Michele Odom.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.